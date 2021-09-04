MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$69.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.4455612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

