Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.50. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 814 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436,116 shares of company stock worth $188,556,539. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

