JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $50.19

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $52.40. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 20,038 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

