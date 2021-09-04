Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $8.11

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $8.63. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 130,260 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.