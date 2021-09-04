Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
