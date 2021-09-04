Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.