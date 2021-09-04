Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.75

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.