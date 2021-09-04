Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 782,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,493. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108,108.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

