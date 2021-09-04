Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

