AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $790,089.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,735.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,266 shares of company stock worth $3,334,424. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

