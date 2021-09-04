Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of STXS opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $100,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $101,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

