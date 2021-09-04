Scotiabank Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of STZHF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

