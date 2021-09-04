ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $35.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.02% from the company’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

CHPT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $171,053,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

