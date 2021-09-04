Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

DY opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 194,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

