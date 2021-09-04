Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$35.00 at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.