Needham & Company LLC Downgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

DSPG stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of -99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

