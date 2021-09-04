Head-To-Head Comparison: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 9.01 $72.19 million $1.65 18.75 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.51 $20.11 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 7.70% 1.99% 1.03% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

