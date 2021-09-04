Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PARXF opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.