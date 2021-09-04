Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTUY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Motus has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
About Motus
