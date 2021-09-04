E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

