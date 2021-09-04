Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $65.72 and a 12 month high of $124.04.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

