Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

