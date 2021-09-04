Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
