NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $321.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

