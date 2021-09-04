Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,555 shares of company stock worth $1,650,640 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.