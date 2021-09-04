Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

