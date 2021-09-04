Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,736,930 shares of company stock worth $201,841,236. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

