Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ARTL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.28. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARTL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

