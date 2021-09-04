Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of ARTL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.28. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARTL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.
