Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Decreases By 12.2%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.12. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

