BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Critical Comparison

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Horizon and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 33.31% 13.95% 1.28% BOK Financial 31.13% 11.75% 1.33%

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Horizon pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Horizon and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 1 3 0 2.75 BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $86.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and BOK Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.57 $845.00 million $1.22 13.02 BOK Financial $2.11 billion 2.82 $435.03 million $6.19 13.95

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon beats BOK Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

