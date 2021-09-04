Oppenheimer Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

