Oppenheimer Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.
SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.