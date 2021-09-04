Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

