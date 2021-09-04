Head-To-Head Comparison: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) versus IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.69 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.03 IKONICS $13.43 million 4.30 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and IKONICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 88.83%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than IKONICS.

Volatility and Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

Summary

IKONICS beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

