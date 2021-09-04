Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of TERN stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $83,406,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,611,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $24,753,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $23,571,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

