Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $305.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $305.03 million. Ichor reported sales of $227.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ichor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

