Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $851.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.