Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Truist

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

