Stifel Nicolaus Boosts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$14.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
About K92 Mining
