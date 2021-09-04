Stifel Nicolaus Boosts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$14.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.