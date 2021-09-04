Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

