Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
