Morgan Stanley Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $147.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.91.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $140.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 27.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 95.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.