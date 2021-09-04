Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

