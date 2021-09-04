Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
GOL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.
Shares of GOL stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.