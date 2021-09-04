Morgan Stanley Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.26.

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

