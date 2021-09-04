Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $578.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 569.50 ($7.44), with a volume of 15834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568.50 ($7.43).
Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 503.27.
In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
