Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $578.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 569.50 ($7.44), with a volume of 15834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568.50 ($7.43).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 503.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

