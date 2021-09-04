Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.81

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

