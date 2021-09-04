Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.9 days.

TWODF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TWODF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

