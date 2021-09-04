IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.76

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $264.76 and last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

