Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.06

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.06 and last traded at $110.98, with a volume of 16872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.