Reviewing Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Intrepid Potash 4.90% -0.25% -0.19%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Largo Resources and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intrepid Potash 0 1 1 0 2.50

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and Intrepid Potash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.17 $6.76 million $0.11 122.55 Intrepid Potash $196.95 million 2.12 -$27.15 million ($1.52) -20.41

Largo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Intrepid Potash on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

