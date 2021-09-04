Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.00

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.87 ($1.33), with a volume of 3353960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.35).

CSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £620.59 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

