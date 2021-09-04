SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.