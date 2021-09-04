Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $365,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

