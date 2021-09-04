$65.37 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce $65.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.92 million. American Well reported sales of $62.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,977. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 325,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

